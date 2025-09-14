Make defected MLAs resign, face by polls: KTR challenges Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, September 13, has once again challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to let the defected MLAs resign and face by-elections.

“The condition of these MLAs is pitiable. They may feel safe, but the Supreme Court is serious about their defections. Irrespective of whatever (CM) Revanth and Congress may try, by-elections are inevitable, and when they are held, Congress and Revanth will be taught a befitting lesson by the people,” KTR said while addressing the party public meeting in Gadwal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

On Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who, after winning on a BRS ticket, joined the Congress, KTR said, “He says different things to different people. He says he joined the Congress for Gadwal’s development. To the Assembly Speaker, he says he is in the BRS. If he is the BRS, then why is he not here at this public meeting?”

The former IT minister asked whether a single rupee came to the constituency in the last 22 months. “Has a single welfare scheme promised by the Congress been implemented here? Why did Krishnamohan Reddy join the Congress? It is not for Gadwal’s but his own development,” he remarked.

The Sircila MLA was confident that the BRS would win at least 30 of the total 37 wards in Gadwal municipal elections. “Just because the MLA left the BRS and joined the Congress, that party may feel it is powerful. However, the fact is that both failed the district,” KTR concluded.