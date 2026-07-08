Make me irrigation minister, I’ll show…: Harish Rao challenges govt

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao questioned how Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could claim that Sundilla barrage is defunct, even as the state government is planning to lift Godavari waters from Tummidihatti to Sundilla barrage.

“If Sundilla is fine, then Annaram barrage is also fine. With repairs to two piers, even Medigadda barrage will also work just fine,” Harish Rao said, giving a presentation on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 8.

Rao’s presentation was in response to the chief minister’s allegations against the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on the construction of KLIS.

Harish Rao said that by 1 pm on Wednesday, 89,230 cusecs, approximately 7.5 Thousand Million Cubicfeet (TMC) of Godavari waters were flowing through Medigadda barrage according to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) data. “

“Over 3 lakh cusecs flowed from Medigadda barrage in the last three days, and in one day over 70,000 cusecs will flow from there,” he said.

Also Read 1 lakh cusecs of Godavari water wasted: KTR reaches Kaleshwaram

Rubbishing Revanth Reddy’s claim that there were fewer rains this year, Harish Rao wondered, “If there is no water flow in Godavari, how could water be lifted?”

He reminded that in 2022, when Kannepalli pump house was submerged during the Godavari River floods, it was restored within 45 days. “However, under the Congress government, farmers are only suffering,” he remarked.

He dared Revanth Reddy to make him the irrigation minister irrespective of politics, claiming that he would show how water could be utilised through KLIS by restoring the project.

“I am ready to discuss and counter all allegations on the floor of the Assembly,” he said.