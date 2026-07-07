Make Telangana narcotics free by December 2029: DGP to police

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday, July 6, asked police officials to make the state drug-free by December 2029.

Anand referred to the drug mafia as “worse than terrorists” and ordered a statewide crackdown on narcotics.

Reviewing the law and order situation at the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police office, the DGP said effectively curbing ganja cultivation and trafficking in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts would significantly strengthen Telangana’s fight against narcotics, as the two districts serve as key transit routes due to their borders with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Strategy to curb drug menace

Expressing concerns over the rampant drug trafficking in Telangana, Anand said that the Telangana Police will devise a strategy against those involved in the cultivation, transportation, sale and distribution of narcotics.

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He gave a reference to the drug menace in Punjab and asked officials to prevent such a situation from emerging in Telangana.

Drug-free Telangana by 2029

The DGP stressed that the police are committed to making Telangana a drug-free state by 2029. Officers were asked to intensify surveillance at bus and railway stations, checkposts and other vulnerable locations with the help of dog squads.

Police were also instructed to identify and dismantle drug supply networks operating across the country and abroad.

Anand observed that international cooperation in anti-drug operations was improving and said Thailand had recently extended cooperation to help trace and apprehend members of drug trafficking syndicates.