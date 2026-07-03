Odisha man carrying 180 kg ganja arrested by EAGLE in Khammam

Bhatra has previously been involved in a similar case at the Makavarapalem Police Station in Andhra Pradesh, for which he served 10 months in Visakhapatnam jail.

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Odisha man carrying 180 kg ganja arrested by EAGLE in Khammam
Odisha man carrying 180 kg ganja arrested by EAGLE in Khammam

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was caught transporting 180 kg of ganja worth Rs 90 lakh in Rejarla village of Sathupally mandal, Khammam, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Friday, July 3.

The accused, Prabhin Bhatra, was allegedly paid Rs 10,000 by one Rohan for transporting the ganja from Malkangiri town in Odisha. Bhatra was apprehended by EAGLE officials while waiting to hand over the consignment near a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) centre.

The drugs were meant to be sold to customers in Hyderabad.

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Officials also seized a Toyota Etios that was used to transport the ganja. The car belongs to one Nageshwar, a resident of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused and the vehicle have been handed over to Sathupally Police Station, and a case has been registered. Efforts are underway to nab the other two accused.

Bhatra has previously been involved in a similar case at the Makavarapalem Police Station in Andhra Pradesh, for which he served 10 months in Visakhapatnam jail.

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