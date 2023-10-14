India vs Pakistan: ‘Disgraceful’ MakeMyTrip ad draws backlash

The advertisement team of the online ticketing platform MakeMyTrip found itself in a soup on Saturday, October 14, after the publication of a one-page ad blatantly offered visiting Pakistani fans discounts if their team lost to India ahead of the ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium.

“AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS,” reads the first line of the ad. After a brief intro, it says, “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”

The ad shows a group of happy men wearing Pakistani jerseys and relishing food such as burgers, pizzas etc. In the background, a picture of the famous Pakistani meme man popularly known as the ‘disappointed man’ and a TV screen broken by a cricket ball is shown.

Social media users have condemned the ad calling out MakeMyTrip for their lack of sensibilities. One user said, “As an Indian, I want to apologize to every Pakistani person for this @makemytrip ad. This does not represent Indian values..”

“Disgraceful trash,” said another.

“We have no affiliation with this absolutely disgraceful advertisement published by @makemytrip. Our country comes first before any business and we do not serving our property to Pakistan citizens,” said Homestays & Villas.

“No sportsmanship no decency a brand for bigoted SM trolls,” said another.

However, there were many who supported the ad. “India vs Pakistan promo by MakeMyTrip is the best of the lot. Broken Tv memes, pizze burger and ek Shaheen haar… lol,” said one X user.

“really tbis is unique absolutely the way MakeMyTrip made its perfect is just good,” said another.

“MakeMyTrip offered a special discount if Pakistan loses today’s match..,” said another.