Makers delete Bigg Boss OTT 3 official post on Instagram, why?

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 3 reached new heights when Endemol Shine India, the production company behind the show, recently dropped an official update on their Instagram account. Fans breathed a sigh of relief as the announcement confirmed the show’s return and superstar Salman Khan’s comeback as the host.

However, just as excitement was building up and fans started speculating about the celebrity contestants, a shocking turn of events occurred. Endemol Shine India unexpectedly deleted the official announcement post from their Instagram handle, leaving fans puzzled.

This sudden move has sparked rumors and speculation about the fate of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Earlier reports hinted at the possibility of the show being dropped this year to avoid overexposure of the Bigg Boss franchise, with a potential return planned for next year.

Insiders and dedicated social media pages have also suggested that Bigg Boss OTT 3 may not be happening after all. The deletion of the official announcement by Endemol Shine India has further fueled speculation about the show’s status, leaving fans shocked and uncertain about its future.

This is just a random post by endemol and no way does confirm #BiggBossOTT3 arrival. There are no plans of #BiggBossOTT3.



If there is any further update we will post pic.twitter.com/MQWnCgehyZ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 16, 2024

