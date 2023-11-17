Makers plan to remove THIS contestant from Bigg Boss 17 next

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17’s another Weekend Ka Vaar is here and all eyes are on the upcoming eviction, creating a buzz among viewers. This week, five contestants are in the danger zone for the fifth week elimination round, leaving fans curious about who will bid farewell.

The nominated contestants are —

Anurag Dobhal

Ankita Lokhande

Sunny Arya

Khanzaadi

Abhishek Kumar

Anurag Dobhal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17?

In a surprising twist, the show’s makers have closed the voting lines this week. Speculation is rife that this week’s elimination will be determined not by the audience but through the housemates’ collective decision, termed as ‘aapsi sehmati.’

Inside sources close to the show hint that Anurag Dobhal is likely to be the one leaving this week, as per the agreement among the housemates.

The decision to close the voting lines is rumored to prevent Anurag’s fans from influencing the outcome. The YouTuber enjoys a massive fanbase outside the show who will definetely save him from eviction. However, it’s essential to note that there is no official confirmation yet. The suspense will continue until tomorrow’s episode, where viewers will find out whether this unexpected turn of events is indeed true.

Some reports are also suggesting that ‘no elimination’ will take place this week.

Who do you think should get eliminated next? Comment below.

