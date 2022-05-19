Makers remove Deepika Padukone from Intern: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently making India proud with her stint as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She is making headlines with her amazing and breath-taking red carpet looks which indeed are some sartorial picks.

Amid this, we have got our hands on one shocking update from her upcoming films. The actress, who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, was supposed to do a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’. The actress was set to reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Interestingly, Big B was not originally a part of the film but has now been cast in the role which was supposed to be played by Rishi Kapoor.

However, a latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests something else. Makers are reportedly planning to reshuffle the cast of The Intern. Report also claims that Deepika may not be the part of the remake, while Big B continue to be in the lead role. Nothing has been confirmed so far.

Speaking about her other projects, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.