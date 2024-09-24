Makers remove Triptii Dimri from Pushpa 2: Reports

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, has been creating a lot of buzz with her recent movie choices. 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for her, with fans eagerly awaiting her upcoming release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

However, there’s been some talk that Triptii was almost part of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Triptii Missed Opportunity in Pushpa 2

There was a lot of speculation about Triptii joining Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. And now, the latest reports suggest that she even auditioned for a special dance number in the film, similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic O Antava in Pushpa 1. She almost signed the dotted lines.

Unfortunately, Triptii didn’t land the part and makers rejected her. Though the reason is still unclear, fans were disappointed, as her inclusion in the film would have been a treat.

Samantha’s Legacy with O Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in O Antava was one of the highlights of Pushpa: The Rise. Her dance moves and chemistry with Allu Arjun made the song a massive hit, leaving fans expecting another unforgettable number in Pushpa 2.

What’s Next For Triptii Dimri?

Triptii Dimri is set to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, releasing on October 11, 2024. There are also rumors that she will replace Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. Also Triptii is going to share screen with Shahid Kapoor in Nadiadwala’s untitled action entertainer.