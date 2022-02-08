Makers to soon lock release date for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’

As it appears, the makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana's 'Bheemla Nayak' have decided to stick to the initial release plan, which is February 25. An official announcement is to confirm the same, soon.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th February 2022 7:07 pm IST
Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming flick ‘Bheemla Nayak’, who had announced two release dates keeping the pandemic conditions in consideration, are to announce a final date soon.

Earlier, the makers had announced that they would release the movie on the best day, keeping the pandemic conditions in consideration, February 15 and April 1 as the probable release dates.

In the wake of rumours that the government of Andhra Pradesh is considering allowing flexible cinema ticket pricing, many Telugu biggies are preparing for release.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ stars Pawan Kalyan who will be seen as a cop, while Rana Daggubati plays his opponent in the multistarrer. Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon are the female leads in the movie.

Being the original remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is directed by Sagar K Chandra, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

