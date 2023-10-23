Makkah Bus project launch date announced; find ticket price here

Riyadh: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) has announced that the official launch of the Makkah Bus project will be held on Wednesday, November 1, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes after the successful completion of free trial run which started on February 15, 2022 and will end by October 31, 2023.

Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road.”

أكثر من 100 مليون مستفيد لـ #حافلات_مكة في الفترة التجريبية، نتطلع دائمًا أن نكون جزءًا من رحلتكم.



The ticket prices for buses will be 4 Saudi Riyals per ticket encompassing all the integrated services. Special packages and pricing options are available for various groups within flexible time frames to cater to the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

Tickets will be available through various channels, including the website, official application, and ticket vending machines in Makkah. The project aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Makkah by providing safe, fast, and organised buses on less crowded roads.

The project offers advantages like designated seats for disabled individuals, comprehensive coverage for Makkah municipalities, and environmentally and human-friendly buses.

The Makkah bus project aims to achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by localising global expertise in public transportation.

Morever, it will provide skilled jobs for both genders and contribute to the development of a vibrant, diverse, and prosperous economy.