UAE: Here’s how parents can track their child’s school bus

Abu Dhabi: Parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi can now track their children’s journey to and from school via a new application ‘Salama’.

The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge, has launched the smartphone app in an effort to improve school bus safety.

The app offers real-time updates on school bus trips, departure and destination times, student attendance, and estimated arrival times.

It also provides information about drivers and supervisors, enabling parents to communicate directly with bus supervisors and operators.

.@AbuDhabiDMT’s Integrated Transport Centre, in collaboration with strategic partners, has launched the Salama application, allowing parents and educational institutions to track school buses during journeys in the emirate. pic.twitter.com/gpx6uDX8UG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 20, 2023

The Salama app will be accessible to various schools in Abu Dhabi, including private, public, and charter schools.

The Salama app is available on Android and iOS. Parents can download it and log in with their Emirates ID number registered with the school.

The ITC urges parents and the public to report any misbehaviour by school bus drivers and provide feedback, especially safety-related, to the Service Support Centre at 800850.