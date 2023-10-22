UAE: Here’s how parents can track their child’s school bus

The app offers real-time updates on school bus trips, departure and destination times, student attendance, and estimated arrival times.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:04 pm IST
UAE: Here's how parents can track their child's school bus
Photo: ADMO/X

Abu Dhabi: Parents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi can now track their children’s journey to and from school via a new application ‘Salama’.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge, has launched the smartphone app in an effort to improve school bus safety.

Also Read
Cyclone Tej: UAE embassy in Muscat urges citizens to stay cautious

The app offers real-time updates on school bus trips, departure and destination times, student attendance, and estimated arrival times.

MS Education Academy

It also provides information about drivers and supervisors, enabling parents to communicate directly with bus supervisors and operators.

The Salama app will be accessible to various schools in Abu Dhabi, including private, public, and charter schools.

The Salama app is available on Android and iOS. Parents can download it and log in with their Emirates ID number registered with the school.

The ITC urges parents and the public to report any misbehaviour by school bus drivers and provide feedback, especially safety-related, to the Service Support Centre at 800850.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 9:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button