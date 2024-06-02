Makkah gears up for Haj 2024: Strict regulations for slaughterhouses

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Makkah is conducting thorough inspections of slaughterhouses to ensure compliance with health regulations for the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 season, which is expected to begins on Friday, June 14.

Ministry officials have implemented comprehensive operational plans, including detailed workforce deployment, slaughter scheduling, and work shift organization.

Dedicated teams will also monitor waste disposal and the proper use of equipment and machinery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry is enhancing supervision of slaughterhouses and livestock pens, promoting adherence to health regulations to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for pilgrims.

It mandates that all personnel involved must uphold the highest standards of performance.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.