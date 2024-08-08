Makkah launches ‘Unified Geospatial’ platform to boost service delivery at holy sites

In a significant development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s authorities in Makkah and other Islamic holy sites are implementing a unified Geospatial Platform to enhance service management efficiency.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City is making significant advancements in building an advanced technical platform with the launch of the Unified Geospatial Platform project for Makkah.

This integration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Royal Commission’s strategic objectives to enhance service delivery in Makkah, improve city management efficiency, and provide an exceptional experience for citizens and visitors through high productivity and a diversified economy.

This initiative aims to create a unified framework for the governance and utilization of geospatial data for the city, making it accessible through a single platform, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This project is the cornerstone of the Royal Commission’s ambitious plan to integrate modern technologies with geospatial information systems.

In recognition of its achievements, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites received the Exceptional Performance Award in Geospatial Information Systems at the 2024 Esri World Conference.

Geospatial (denoting data that is associated with a particular location) information systems have become vital for driving economic growth, maintaining security, accelerating development, and facilitating decision-making.

It is also pivotal in fostering creativity and innovation by enabling the smart use of geospatial information to achieve sustainable development goals and ensure long-term economic growth.