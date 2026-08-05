Makkah, Madinah rank among world’s top visitor cities

Saudi Arabia’s Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP) has highlighted major gains in pilgrim services and global tourism rankings, with Makkah and Madinah securing places among the world’s leading visitor destinations in its 2025 annual report, Honor and Impact.

According to the report, Makkah ranked fifth globally among cities receiving the highest number of international visitors, while Madinah placed seventh in the global Tourism Performance Index, reflecting the Kingdom’s continued efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience under Saudi Vision 2030.

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19.5 million pilgrims arrive in 2025

The report said more than 19.5 million pilgrims and Umrah performers arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad in 2025, including 18.03 million Umrah performers and around 1.5 million Haj pilgrims. The number of Umrah visitors has increased by 114 per cent since 2022.

Pilgrim satisfaction also remained high during the year. Haj satisfaction reached 91 per cent, while Umrah satisfaction stood at 94 per cent, exceeding the targets set under Vision 2030.

More than 16 million people visited Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 2025. Visitor satisfaction rose to 88 per cent, compared with 57 per cent in 2022.

Services and heritage sites expanded

The Pilgrim Experience Program implemented 87 initiatives during the year in partnership with more than 60 entities, achieving a 100 per cent completion rate. The initiatives focused on improving services throughout the pilgrim journey, from travel planning to their return home.

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The report also highlighted the expansion of religious and cultural attractions. The number of qualified historical and cultural sites in Makkah and Madinah increased to 87, attracting more than 55 million visits during the year.

Community participation continued to grow, with 184,569 volunteers supporting services for pilgrims and visitors across the Kingdom.

Digital services continue to grow

Saudi Arabia also expanded its digital services, issuing 15.03 million visas across Umrah, visit and other categories in 2025. Umrah visas accounted for 83 per cent of the total, with Pakistan, Indonesia and Egypt recording the highest numbers of visa recipients.

The report said these achievements reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving services for pilgrims and visitors while advancing the objectives of Vision 2030 and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading global destination for religious tourism.