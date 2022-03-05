Makkah Masjid, Shahi Masjid issues to be kept in abeyance for another year

Hyderabad: In spite of the promises made by the Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the state government is failing to regularize the services of employees of the historic Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid. The officials of the Department of Minority Affairs are not taking any interest in this matter.

The Secretary of Minority Welfare Department Ahmed Nadeem sent a file to the Commissioner of Minority Welfare long back with instructions to regularize the services of both these mosques’ employees. The Commissionerate Minority Welfare sent back that file to the Minority Welfare Department for reconsideration.

The state assembly budget session is to commence on March 7. Thus there is no likelihood of resolving the employees’ issues for another year.

Currently, there is no Imam in Mekkah Masjid and the affairs are being managed through makeshift imams. Similarly, there is an urgent need for appointments in Shahi Masjid.

KCR had announced in the state assembly that the services of the employees of the mosques will be regularized soon along with new appointments.

But regretfully in spite of KCR’s announcement in the Assembly, there is no progress in the matter.

Now the state budget session is going to start and there is no likelihood of any increase in these mosques’ budget as the current staff of these mosques are being shown as “contract employees”.

The state’s ministers and public representatives heaped praise on the announcements made by the Telangana government. But in spite of the directions from the state government and the Finance department, no action is being taken for expediting this matter.