Youngsters from Hyderabad make it a point to at least visit the Makkah Masjid often during Ramzan to enjoy its ambience.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Yunus Lasania  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 9:33 pm IST
Makkah Masjid's timeless Iftar tradition draws thousands
Makkah Masjid in Ramzan (file Photo)

Hyderabad: The pious mood that prevails during the month of Ramzan at the historic 17th century Makkah Masjid in the city attracts people from across the city for ‘Iftar’, which has now become a tradition.

On Sunday, March 2, the first day of the holy month of Ramzan will witness thousands of people gathering at the mosque, which is spread around on roughly three acres of land to break their fast in Hyderabad.

Regardless of the chaos and the traffic jams in the Old City of Hyderabad, people consider breaking their fast in Ramzan at Makkah Masjid worth the effort one puts in to reach the place.

Rizwanullah Baig, a software professional and his younger siblings visited the mosque from Tolichowki. “Today being Sunday, we had a weekly holiday. We planned to head to Makkah Masjid to join thousands of people who make it a point to come to Makkah Masjid for iftar and the Maghrib prayer only to enjoy the ambience,” said Baig.

Sitting under the open sky and sharing the space with thousands of uncommon people is a completely new experience. Interestingly, within minutes of accommodating oneself in the courtyard of Makkah Masjid, visitors bond with strangers. “People whom you never met share fruits and eatables with you. The experience is memorable,” said Zain Ahmed, a postgraduate student from Chanchalguda.

Youngsters from Hyderabad make it a point to at least visit the Makkah Masjid often during Ramzan to enjoy its ambience. “You don’t get to see such fervour on normal days,” said Zain. A few are regulars and have been coming here for many years.

In the second phase of the Ramzan, shoppers who come from different districts and adjoining states visit the historic mosque in Hyderabad to break the fast and attend prayers.

Around 6,000 people break their fast in the courtyard of Makkah Masjid in Ramzan on normal days and their number swells to around 10,000 on weekends, said Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, Superintendent, Makkah Masjid. Special arrangements are also made for women in Hyderabad for breaking their fast and to offer namaz there.

