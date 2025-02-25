Video: Ahead of Ramzan, arrangements begin at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for Ramzan, arrangements at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid have begun.

Though inspections and the finalization of the plan for repairs at a cost of over Rs 3 crore were done a week ago, the work to ensure the facilities needed during the holy month are available has begun now.

Basic arrangements missing from Makkah Masjid

Currently, basic arrangements such as coolers, sheds, etc., are missing from the historical mosque in the city.

Flowing water is also seen at the entrance of the mosque.

The electric wires at the mosque can also pose a threat as they are not covered properly.

Other mosques

Meanwhile, other mosques in Hyderabad have taken steps to ensure proper arrangements ahead of Ramzan.

At many mosques, preparations have also been completed for the Taraweeh prayers.

It remains to be seen whether the arrangements at Makkah Masjid will be completed before Ramzan.