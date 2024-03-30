Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan spotted together – Video

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of family togetherness, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora joined her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his second wife, Sshura Khan, at a celebratory bash hosted by their son, Arhaan Khan. The event marked the launch of Arhaan’s new podcast, “Dumb Biryani”, and brought together the extended Khan family under one roof.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Reunite

Malaika and Arbaaz, who parted ways in 2017, showcased their relationship as they attended the party together. The trio—Malaika, Arbaaz, and Sshura—posed for photographs. Malaika looked splendid in white set, while Arbaaz kept it casual in a dark blue ensemble. Sshura, Arbaaz’s wife, in a black jumpsuit.

The celebration was a true family affair. Arbaaz’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan too graced the occasion. Malaika’s family was also present, including her mother and her sister.

Arhaan’s Podcast: Dumb Biryani

Arhaan Khan, the star of the evening, introduced his podcast Dumb Biryani during the event. The teaser promises a delightful audio experience, featuring cameo appearances from all his celebrity family members. Arhaan, along with his friends, embarks on a summer adventure, capturing moments before they transition into adulthood. The podcast, a six-part limited series, is set to premiere on YouTube soon.

Arbaaz Khan shared the excitement on social media, saying, “3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani.”

Sshura and Arbaaz’s marriage, which took place in December, was an intimate affair attended by close family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan.