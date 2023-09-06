Malaika Arora cryptic post amid rumoured breakup with Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora, on Tuesday, shared a cryptic post amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

She took to Instagram Story and posted a quote that said, “A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her.”

Recently several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have now parted ways and the ‘Gunday’ actor is now dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

However, the duo shut down their breakup rumours as they stepped out for a lunch date and were even captured by Mumbai-based paps.

In the viral pictures, Malaika is seen donning an all-white look. She opted for a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. Arjun looked uber cool in a black t-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie.

Because of this, their fans were extremely happy.

“Thank God. Break-up reports were not true,” a social media user commented.

“They look so good together,” another one wrote.

But, people are again doubting whether they are in a relationship or not after this cryptic post.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The couple made their relationship official when Malaika shared a sweet birthday post for Arjun in 2019. They have been dishing out a major couple goals ever since.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20 years old. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.