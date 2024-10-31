Malaika Arora shares cryptic post amid Arjun Kapoor split rumors

Mumbai: Bollywood is buzzing after Arjun Kapoor recently hinted that he’s single, sparking rumors about a breakup with Malaika Arora. Shortly after his comment, Malaika shared a mysterious message on Instagram, which got fans talking even more.

Arjun attended a Diwali celebration hosted by politician Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, along with his Singham Again co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. During the event, someone in the crowd mentioned Malaika, and Arjun replied with a smile, “No, I’m single now. Relax.” This simple comment quickly went viral, leading people to wonder if his relationship with Malaika had ended.

Malaika Arora’s Mysterious Instagram Post

Hours after Arjun’s comment, Malaika posted a cryptic note on Instagram that said, “Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime,” followed by “Good Morning.” Although she didn’t explain the message, fans quickly linked it to Arjun’s statement, guessing it might hint at her feelings about the rumored breakup.

Arjun and Malaika’s Relationship Journey

Arjun and Malaika started dating in 2018, a year after Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan. They made their relationship official in 2019 when Malaika posted a birthday message for Arjun. Over the years, they’ve been seen together at events and shared photos on social media but generally kept things private. Recently, Arjun was seen supporting Malaika during the loss of her father, showing they remained close.

Arjun’s Upcoming Movie: Singham Again

Professionally, Arjun is focused on his role as the villain in Singham Again, a major action film featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone. The movie is set to release on November 1 and could be a significant boost to Arjun’s career.