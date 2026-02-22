Malaika Arora sparks romance rumors with mystery man in Italy

Despite the rumours surrounding her love life, Malaika has chosen to remain private, focusing on her happiness rather than public opinion

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 22nd February 2026 5:12 pm IST
Malaika Arora taking a selfie with a man in Italy, surrounded by tourists and scenic water features.
Malaika Arora

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora is once again making headlines, but this time it’s for her personal life. Recently, a photo of the Bollywood diva with a mystery man went viral on social media, especially on Reddit. The photo, reportedly taken at the iconic Trevi Fountain in Italy, has led to speculations that Malaika may have spent Valentine’s Day with a new man.

Photo with Mystery Man Goes Viral

A Reddit user shared the image, captioning it, “Malaika’s Valentine at Trevi Fountain?? Spotted Malaika Arora with her (not so) little boyfriend at Trevi Fountain on 14th February.” In the photo, Malaika and the man are seen taking a selfie in front of the stunning fountain. While many users have speculated that the man is Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond merchant, there has been no official confirmation about their relationship.

Famous Rome fountain with tourists capturing selfies, showcasing historic architecture and lively atmosph.

Previous Rumours and Denials

This isn’t the first time Malaika has been linked with someone. Last year, she was spotted with a mystery man at a concert in Mumbai, sparking rumours that he was Harsh Mehta. However, these claims have not been verified. Despite the ongoing speculation, Malaika addressed these rumours in an interview, stating, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t want to fuel unnecessary chatter.”

Malaika also spoke about how her relationships have always attracted attention. She said, “My life is much more than just my personal life. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline. I don’t need to prove anything but do things that make me happy.” She further emphasised that celebrity lives have become too accessible, and she doesn’t wish to be caught up in the constant scrutiny.

Malaika’s Love Life After Divorce

Malaika, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, has been open about her past relationships. She later dated actor Arjun Kapoor, but they parted ways in 2024. Despite the rumours surrounding her love life, Malaika has chosen to remain private, focusing on her happiness rather than public opinion.

