Malaika Arora’s father dies by suicide: Reports

Mumbai: In tragic news from Bollywood, actress and model Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has tragically died by suicide, with the reason still unknown, according to multiple media reports.

It is being said that he took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra in Mumbai. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

🚨BREAKING: Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has died by suicide in Mumbai by jumping off a terrace. A police team is present at the scene, but no suicide note has been found. Anil Arora, a former Indian Merchant Navy officer, had been unwell for some time. #MalaikaArora pic.twitter.com/rcKgrWPRYn — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) September 11, 2024

Malaika, who was raised by her mother Joyce Polycarp after her parents’ divorce when she was 11, moved to Chembur with her sister Amrita. Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu, while her mother is a Malayali Christian.

Malaika’s former husband and actor Arbaaz Khan reached the actress’ residence to pay his condolences.

This is a developing story, more details awaited






