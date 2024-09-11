Malaika Arora’s father dies by suicide: Reports

Malaika's former husband and actor Arbaaz Khan reached the actress' residence to pay his condolences

11th September 2024
Malaika Arora's family (Instagram)

Mumbai: In tragic news from Bollywood, actress and model Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has tragically died by suicide, with the reason still unknown, according to multiple media reports.

It is being said that he took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra in Mumbai. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

Malaika, who was raised by her mother Joyce Polycarp after her parents’ divorce when she was 11, moved to Chembur with her sister Amrita. Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu, while her mother is a Malayali Christian.

Malaika’s former husband and actor Arbaaz Khan reached the actress’ residence to pay his condolences.

This is a developing story, more details awaited



