Malakpet Inspector suspended for harassing woman constable

Inspector Narsimha's first wife has accused him of marrying for the second time while his divorce case is still pending.

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Malakpet SI in uniform at desk with flowers and awards in background.
Malakpet Inspector Narsimha

Hyderabad: Malakpet Inspector was suspended on allegations of harassment of a female colleague, abuse of power and lapses in handling criminal cases.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of Inspector Narsimha after a department inquiry was launched following a complaint from the woman constable.

Her complaint states Inspector Narsimha behaved inappropriately during his posting at the Sultan Bazaar Police Station. Further, the inquiry found dereliction of duty in handling criminal cases and misuse of official authority.

Subhan Bakery

Second marriage accusation

Inspector Narsimha’s first wife has accused him of marrying for the second time while his divorce case is still pending. The department inquiry found that the officer celebrated his second wife’s son’s birthday grandly, thus violating service conduct rules.

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