Malayalam actor Asif Ali leads Lulu Walkathon 2025 in Dubai

Dubai: Malayalam actor Asif Ali led over 23,000 participants from 127 countries at the Lulu Walkathon 2025, held at Mamzar Park in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Now in its 13th consecutive year, the annual community event—organized by LuLu Group in collaboration with various government entities and partners—promotes sustainability, wellness, and inclusivity.

Under the theme “Walk for Green,” this year’s walkathon highlighted the significance of environmental sustainability while encouraging fitness and well-being.

The event was officially inaugurated by Indian film star Asif Ali, who was joined by Arab actor Ahmad Saif, Filipino celebrity OMG-Mark, and professional footballer Abdelfettah Bourzama. Popular social media influencers and sports personalities also took part, adding to the excitement and inspiring participants to adopt a healthier, more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Filipino celebrity OMG-Mark (Photo; LuLu Hypermarkets)

A major highlight of the walkathon was the participation of the People of Determination, reinforcing a powerful message of inclusivity, unity, and empowerment.

“The overwhelming community response sends a strong message in support of a sustainable future. It is truly inspiring to see UAE residents actively engaging in fitness initiatives while embracing a healthier and more environmentally responsible lifestyle,” said Salim MA, Director of Lulu Global Operations.

“With 2025 designated as the ‘Year of Community,’ we dedicate this walkathon to bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, fostering a spirit of tolerance, inclusivity, and peace,” V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lulu Retail Holding said.