Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Malayalam film actor Vinayakan was arrested by Hyderabad police at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on Saturday, September 7. The arrest was made in response to a complaint lodged by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at the airport.

The actor, who rose to South Indian limelight through his role in the Rajni starrer ‘Jailer’, reportedly had an altercation with the airport staff, and was held by CISF personnel. He was on his way to Goa when he landed in Hyderabad to board a connecting flight.

The reasons for the altercation between the actor and airport staff remain unclear.

The actor has won the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2016, for his role Ganga, in the film Kammattippaadam. Considered as one of the best character actors in South India, many of his roles in the films Ee. Ma. Yau., Pada, Aadu 2, etc. had been widely appreciated. His recent roles included ‘Varman’ an eccentric antagonist in the Rajnikanth’s 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’, which had garnered him viral recognition across the country.