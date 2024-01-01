Malayalam TV channel to cooperate with CBI over involvement of DK Shivakumar

The channel’s Managing Director BS Shiju has been directed to appear before the central agency in Bengaluru on January 11 with all the documents.

Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party-backed Malayalam TV channel Jaihind suffered a rude jolt when they got a notice from the Bengaluru unit of the CBI asking for details of investment done in the channel by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

BS Shiju has informed the media that he will be appearing before the probe agency with all the documents as asked by them.

The CBI served this notice to the channel in the primary case registered by it against Shivakumar in a Disproportionate Assets case against him.

