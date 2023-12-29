Meeting Shivakumar doesn’t imply alliance with INDIA, says TDP’s Lokesh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday laid the foundation Stone of two critical care blocks, BSL-3 Laboratory, in Vijayawada.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 10:55 pm IST
AP: TDP plans separate election manifesto for Backward Classes
TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Vijayawada: With Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘chance’ meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar leading to speculation in political circles, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the meeting was coincidental and no political meaning should be seen in it.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Nara Lokesh told the media that the meeting does not imply that the TDP will be part of the India bloc. “What’s wrong with meeting DK Shiva Kumar?…He met Chandrababu, but it doesn’t imply an alliance with the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Also Read
AP: TDP plans separate election manifesto for Backward Classes

The meeting between Chandrababu Naidu and Shivakumar on the tarmac of Bengaluru airport on Thursday sparked speculation about political equations in Andhra Pradesh ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls in the state.

MS Education Academy

Talking to the media, Nara Lokesh also said his party had played a “pivotal role” in securing the rights of the Backward Classes (BCs) and asserted that the TDP has consistently stood by the BCs throughout its history.

Meanwhile, TDP MP Kesineni Nani expressed gratitude to the Modi government for the initiative of Vijayawada Critical Care Unit.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday laid the foundation Stone of two critical care blocks, BSL-3 Laboratory, in Vijayawada.

He said it is the Modi government’s responsibility and commitment to provide quality healthcare infrastructure and services to the people, as only a healthy country can aspire to become a developed country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 10:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button