Malaysia store hit by Molotov cocktail for selling ‘Allah socks’

A local convenience store chain in Kuantan district in the eastern state of Pahang, Malaysia was hit with a Molotov cocktail on Saturday, March 30, over the sale of socks that had word “Allah” written on them.

This incident comes after pictures of the socks that were put on sale in a KK Super Mart circulated on social media platforms this month, sparking public outrage.

The socks sparked controversy, with some individuals calling for a boycott of the chain.

Wan Mohamad Zahari Wan Busu, police chief in the eastern Malaysian city of Kuantan, told AFP that a small fire was caused by an explosive device at a store’s entrance, but no injuries were reported.

“The attack was still under investigation, but we’re not denying that it may be related to the incident involving stockings with the word Allah,” he added.

This was the second such attack, after a petrol was thrown into another KK Super Mart outlet on Tuesday, March 26, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported.

Why would anyone put "Allah" on socks?



Who ordered them from the China manufacturer?



No Malaysian would be so ignorant (are there?) as to not know that it's the name of God for Muslims, and that putting it on something worn at the feet would be crazy.



Who did this? And why? pic.twitter.com/NuZDDvoVJb — Aisehman (@Aisehman) March 19, 2024

Repeated insults against Islam. How much longer will this continue?



News: Socks bearing the word "Allah" were found being sold in Malaysia originally exported from China, in the month of Ramadan.https://t.co/igrrAMbNOc pic.twitter.com/uXMtUCeeTL — Muslim Hind🔻 (@Al_HindMuslims) March 28, 2024

On Tuesday, KK Supermart founder and Chairman Chai Kee Kan and his wife Loh Siew Mui, along with three supplier representatives, were charged with hurting religious feelings.

As per a report by Reuters, Chai on Saturday, March 16, apologised for selling socks and took immediate action, suing the supplier for sabotage and damage to its brand reputation.

KK Mart is a major 24-hour chain, with 810 stores domestically and some 5,000 employees. It also has outlets in Nepal and India.

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, a supplier, reported that the socks were obtained in bundles from China and arrived in a batch of 1,200 pairs at their Batu Pahat facility in 2023.

It is reported that the socks were sent out to various KK Mart premises on January 29, and their employees made a mistake by not scrutinising them.