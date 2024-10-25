Maldives eyes increased Indian tourism amid diplomatic engagements

Male: India and Maldives are discussing tourism again starting with exploring the prospects for investment and development in the sector at an Atoll south of the capital Male, a media report said on Friday.

The development comes days after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, during his first bilateral visit to New Delhi, termed India as “one of the largest tourism source markets” for his country and hoped that more Indian tourists would visit the archipelagic nation.

During his visit, India on October 7 asserted that its friendly ties with the Maldives will continue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu unveiled a blueprint for comprehensive economic and maritime cooperation, signalling a reset of the relationship that had hit a rough patch towards end 2023 and early 2024.

On Friday, the state-run PSM Media said Maldives’ Minister of Tourism Ibrahim Faisal discussed tourism development opportunities in Baresdhoo and Gaadhoo in Laamu Atoll with the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives Munu Mahawar on Thursday.

In a post on X, Faisal said it was a “productive visit” to Laamu Atoll with Mahawar, where the two explored “exciting prospects for tourism investment and development.”

Faisal, Mahawar and other officials from both sides visited Baresdhoo and Gaadhoo as part of the tour in Laamu Atoll.

“Discussed its potential as a key site for tourism development and how we can unlock new opportunities for growth, while preserving the island’s natural beauty and heritage,” Faisal added in the post.

Responding to his post, Mahawar said on X, “Tourism sector is a priority area of our bilateral cooperation and we look forward to working closely with the Government of Maldives to further enhance this partnership.”

Tourism is the main source of economic activity for the Maldives, contributing nearly 30 per cent of the GDP and generating more than 60 per cent of foreign exchange.

The High Commissioner’s tour comes at a time when both countries are working to strengthen trade relations, the PSM Media said.

Muizzu’s recent state visit to India resulted in the signing of five agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the ‘India out’ campaign and within 24 hours of swearing-in, asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in his country.

The bilateral ties took a further hit when Maldivian ministers made critical remarks about Modi when he posted a few photographs of Lakshadweep Islands on X.

However, even when Muizzu sacked the ministers, it prompted a massive backlash with calls of ‘Boycott Maldives’ resulting in dwindling of Indian tourists to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops left the archipelagic nation by May 10 this year after mutual agreement.

Ever since the diplomatic row in January followed by the boycott by the Indian tourists, China had displaced India for largest arrivals and in subsequent months, India that was number one position in 2023, slipped down to sixth within months.

According to the latest statistics published by the Maldivian Tourism Ministry, as of October 22, there were a total of 16,08,953 international visitors in 2024 and India – with 97,049 tourists – was still ranked sixth.