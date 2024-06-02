Maldives to impose a ban on Israeli passports

The Madlives government has decided to amend its laws to facilitate banning Israel’s passport in the country.

The decision was announced by the Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ali Ihsaan at a news conference held at the President’s Office on Sunday afternoon, June 2.

In a statement, Ali Ihusan said, “President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports.”

The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.

In addition, the President decided to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs.

The President further decided to set up a fundraising campaign with UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Near East and a nationwide rally under the slogan “Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 36,000 deaths and 82,000 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.