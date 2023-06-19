Malicious, false: Congress on video targeting Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the BJP IT cell of “sinking to new depths of desperation and dishonesty” after it released an animated video on social media targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party will take legal recourse against those involved in it and “we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle”.

The 2.5-minute video was shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya with the line: “Rahul Gandhi videshi takton ka mohra (pawn of foreign powers)?”

In the video it is stated that “RaGa ek umeed, ek eklauta vikalp hai, Bharat ke liye nahi, lekin Bharat virodhi shaktion ke liye. RaGa ne khud ko ek mohre ke roop mein pesh kiya hai, taki Bharat ko todne mein unka istamal kiya ja sake (RaGa is the hope and only alternative – not for India but for anti-India forces. RaGa has projected himself as a pawn that can be used to break up India.”

Reacting to the video, Ramesh tweeted, “The BJP IT Cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the INC and Rahul Gandhi. The INC has filed a criminal complaint against ALL the individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or ‘powerful’ they may think they are, we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle.”

Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against BJP national president J P Nadda, Malviya and BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood for malicious posts against Rahul Gandhi, particularly an animated video that allegedly features altered versions of the Congress leader’s speeches.

“In the video shared by Amit Malviya, Rahul Gandhi has been made a target of a malicious and false 3D animated video, endorsed by the BJP’s key leaders such as JP Nadda and Arun Sood,” Kharge alleged.

“The video was circulated…on Malviya’s Twitter handle with a clear and malicious intent of not only tarnishing (Rahul) Gandhi’s and INC’s reputation but (also) to instigate communal discord and misrepresent the party and its leaders’ persona,” he added.