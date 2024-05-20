Maliwal ‘assault’: Police takes Bibhav to CM’s house for recreation of incident

New Delhi: Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.

Kumar has been interrogated and the statements of around 20 people have been recorded in connection to the case, the Delhi Police officer said.

The statements of the chief minister and his family members may also be taken if required, the officer said.

Kejriwal’s personal aide Kumar was arrested from the CM residence on Saturday and was sent to a five-day police custody.

“A team of Delhi Police officers took him to CM’s residence for the recreation of crime scene and corroborate the sequence of incident at about 5.45 pm. They remained there for around one hour and later took him to Bibhav’s own house, which is located in the same area,” the officer said.

Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence at Civil Lines area on May 13. The Delhi Police later added another charge in the FIR for alleged destruction of evidence, the officer said.

During interrogation, the investigators have asked Kumar as to why he went to the CM’s house on May 18, five days after the alleged incident and the day he was arrested. He has also been asked about his equation with Maliwal and the purpose of her visit to the CM’s residence on May 13, the officer said.

According to police, the statements of around 20 people, including the Delhi Police personnel who attended the PCR calls made by the Maliwal from CM’s residence, have been recorded. This also includes some personnel posted at Civil Lines police station, police said.

The officer said there are a few more people whose statements are yet to be recorded. “The statements of CM and his family members may also be recorded, if required during the course of the investigations,” the officer said.

The officer further said the investigators are planning to take Kumar to Mumbai as they suspect that he has dumped his phone data on another system before getting it formatted.

Police said Kumar’s phone and the CCTV’s DVR has been recovered from Kejriwal’s house and it will be submitted to the forensic laboratory for further examinations. Footage from eight CCTV cameras and DVRs were collected but some of them did not contain videos related to the incident, the officer said.