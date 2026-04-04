Malkajgiri cybercrime police cracks 6 cases, arrests 13 in one week

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police of Malkajgiri Commissionerate detected six cases between March 29 and April 4 and made 13 arrests from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of their crackdown on cybercrime networks. The police also refunded Rs 15,61,728 to the victims.

The cases include five investment fraud cases and one digital arrest case. While 12 people were arrested for investment fraud, one person has been arrested in connection with the digital arrest case.

All the accused are mule account holders, meaning they lent their accounts to cyber fraud networks and helped them transfer the money in exchange for a commission.

Social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram are the major modes of communication. Public should remain vigilant of unsolicited messages or friend requests offering investment opportunities with high or guaranteed returns.

Avoid downloading or investing through unknown or unverified apps or websites shared via links.

Do not trust calls claiming to be from the police, CBI or any government department.

In case of suspected fraud, people are asked to immediately report to the nearest police station or lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or call the helpline at 1930.