Malkajgiri police impose peak-hour curbs on heavy vehicles to ease traffic

Heavy vehicles barred during peak hours as police act on rising traffic density, frequent snarls, and safety concerns in the commissionerate.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:24 am IST|   Updated: 29th March 2026 10:45 am IST
Traffic jam in Telangana with vehicles on the road, related to vehicle registration and road safety.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In an effort to reduce traffic congestion and enhance road safety, the Malkajgiri Police have introduced new restrictions on the movement of heavy and medium motor vehicles during peak hours across the commissionerate.

The orders, issued on Saturday by Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, apply to vehicles such as DCMs, vans, water tankers, concrete mixer trucks, lorries, JCBs, tractors, and private buses. These vehicles will not be allowed on key routes during peak timings, which are set from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm each day.

Move in response to traffic volume

According to officials, the decision comes in response to a noticeable rise in traffic volume, which has been contributing to frequent congestion, increased accident risks, and higher pollution levels, particularly during busy hours.

Subhan Haleem

However, the restrictions do not apply to TGSRTC buses and school buses, which are permitted to operate as usual. All other restricted vehicles may use the roads during non-peak hours, specifically between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm, and from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am.

Prior approval needed

Authorities also stated that vehicles requiring movement during restricted hours must obtain prior approval from the Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic I and II) of the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:24 am IST|   Updated: 29th March 2026 10:45 am IST

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