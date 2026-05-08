Malkajgiri Police to use drone surveillance in anti-drug crackdown

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police on Thursday, May 7, announced that it will use drone surveillance to curb narcotics use among students as part of its anti-drug crackdown.

According to Malkalgiri Commissioner of Police, Sumathi, the drone surveillance will be conducted on hostels in LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar. The drones will be used during late-night hours to monitor student movement and suspicious activity in vulnerable areas.

“Officials will track where students are gathering and identify potential drug-related hotspots,” said Sumathi, while addressing a meeting. The Commissioner stressed that a single Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case can plunge a young person’s future into darkness.

“Do not destroy your life for the sake of momentary pleasure. Strive to achieve lofty goals through education and discipline,” she urged the students. Sumathi concluded by urging people to participate in the fight against drugs. “Every citizen must become a partner in ensuring the safety of society. Stay away from narcotics,” she said.

Night patrolling teams have also been equipped with special drug testing kits to conduct instant tests on suspicious individuals.

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Spot drug tests and surveillance

With the advent of drug testing kits, the Malkajgiri Police will be able to conduct drug tests on the spot. The Commissioner said over 70 per cent of the 3,200 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the region are currently active and connected to the command-and-control network for real-time monitoring.

Police have already conducted a special audit of hostels in the Saroornagar limits and issued strict instructions to hostel operators. Authorities directed the management to install high-resolution CCTV cameras and immediately alert parents if behavioural changes are noticed among students.

She warned that hostels found facilitating anti-social activities or drug abuse would face severe action, including sealing of premises.

Pan shops under radar

As part of the anti- drug drive, pan shops suspected of selling banned substances have been placed under surveillance. Officials warned that those involved in narcotics distribution would face stringent action under the NDPS Act and preventive detention laws.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens, including pedestrians and local residents to actively cooperate with the police in maintaining the city’s security and reporting suspicious activity.