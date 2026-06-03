Malkajgiri RUB works delayed due to pending land acquisition: SCR

RTI activist Robin Zaccheus has urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to direct the officials to expedite the long pending RUB and ROB projects in Malkajgiri Constituency

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:21 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:04 pm IST
The image shows Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender addressing a gathering after laying foundation-stone for the Road Under Bridge at Vajpayee Nagar in Malkajgiri on January 27, 2026.
Eatala Rajender addressing the foundation-stone laying event for Vajpayee Nagar RUB in Malkajgiri on January 27, 2026.

Hyderabad: In a Right to Information (RTI) reply, the South Central Railway (SCR) stated the delay in the construction of the Vajpayee Nagar Road Under Bridge (RUB) was due to the land acquisition issues pending with the state government.

The Vajpayee Nagar RUB Project in Malkajgiri received administrative sanctions on January 23, 2026, in addition to the Limited Height Subway near Safilguda Railway Station in Neredmet.

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Road Under Bridge at Vajpayee Nagar and the Limited Height Subway near Safilguda Railway Station at Neredmet Railway Station on January 27.

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He had said that the foundation stone was laid for two important developmental projects worth Rs 87.28 crore. He said the Union Railway Ministry funded the projects to ensure timely execution of works.

In a reply to the queries raised under the Right to Information Act by activist Robin Zaccheus, the SCR informed that Rs 74.47 crore has been sanctioned for the RUB project, for which drain works were presently in progress.

“Even after 5 months, not a single brick has been laid. The SCR in its RTI response confirms that drain work has even begun. But nothing is to be seen on the ground. How much longer will the people of Malkajgiri have to wait for relief? When will the actual work on this project start?” he questioned on his X handle on Wednesday, tagging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

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“There were flexi posters all across the Neredmet X road of MLA @MarriRajasekar & MP @Eatala_Rajender for the inauguration of the project,” he pointed out.

@revanth_anumula needs to direct officials to expedite the long-pending projects in Malkajgiri Constituency,” he urged the chief minister.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 10:21 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:04 pm IST

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