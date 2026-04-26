Malkajgiri Traffic Police nab 268 drunk drivers in week-long crackdown

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Traffic Police apprehended 268 persons for driving in an inebriated condition during a special enforcement drive conducted between April 19 and April 25, with the majority of offenders found to be riding two-wheelers, officials said.

Of the 268 offenders, 221 were on two-wheelers, 37 were in four-wheelers and 10 were in three-wheelers. No heavy vehicle drivers were found violating the norms during the drive, officials said.

During the same period, 167 drunk driving cases were disposed of in court, resulting in 16 people being sentenced to jail with a fine, 23 being directed to pay a fine and perform social service and 128 being penalised with a fine alone.

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Malkajgiri Police warned that any person found driving in an inebriated condition and causing a fatal accident would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which refers to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a maximum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

K Rahul Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Malkajgiri Commissionerate, urged motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, calling it a serious offence.