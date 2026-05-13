Malkajgiri Traffic Police remove 76 modifies silencers, impose Rs 6.14L fine

Begumpet Traffic Police Station imposed the highest fines, collecting Rs 1.03 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:42 pm IST
Motorcycle police officers interacting with civilians on a busy street in Tirumalagiri, Hyderabad, India.

Hyderabad: A total of 76 modified silencers were removed, and Rs 6.14 lakh fine was imposed during a special drive against noise pollution by the Malkajgiri Traffic Police on Wednesday, May 13.

Begumpet Traffic Police Station imposed the highest fines, collecting Rs 1.03 lakh.

Twenty-nine modified silencers were removed in areas under the Vanasthalipuram Traffic Police Station.

Subhan Bakery

Police booked 451 cases under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) with Trimulgherry Traffic Police Station recording the highest at 76 cases, followed by Begumpet Traffic PS at 74 and Gopalpuram Traffic PS at 52.

Vanasthalipuram Traffic Police Station removed the highest number of modified silencers at 29, and Ghakesar Traffic PS recorded the lowest registration of cases at 17.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:42 pm IST

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