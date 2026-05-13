Malkajgiri Traffic Police remove 76 modifies silencers, impose Rs 6.14L fine

Hyderabad: A total of 76 modified silencers were removed, and Rs 6.14 lakh fine was imposed during a special drive against noise pollution by the Malkajgiri Traffic Police on Wednesday, May 13.

Begumpet Traffic Police Station imposed the highest fines, collecting Rs 1.03 lakh.

Twenty-nine modified silencers were removed in areas under the Vanasthalipuram Traffic Police Station.

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Police booked 451 cases under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) with Trimulgherry Traffic Police Station recording the highest at 76 cases, followed by Begumpet Traffic PS at 74 and Gopalpuram Traffic PS at 52.

Vanasthalipuram Traffic Police Station removed the highest number of modified silencers at 29, and Ghakesar Traffic PS recorded the lowest registration of cases at 17.