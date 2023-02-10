Mallikarjun Kharge to launch Congress’ mass outreach programme in J’khand on Saturday

Ranchi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Jharkhand on Saturday and launch the state unit’s Haath Se Haath Jodo’ mass outreach programme, a party leader said on Friday.

He will roll out the 60-day Haath Se Haath Jodo’ (Join Hands Together) campaign from the Gumani Ground in Pakur assembly constituency in Sahebganj district, around 400 km from state capital Ranchi.

Party workers will conduct a door-to-door visit during the campaign, which will “expose the BJP-led central government’s anti-people policies”, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

The programme will kick start from the Santhal region, comprising Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka and Deoghar, among other districts, he said.

The region holds significance for both the UPA and NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Deoghar on February 4 and addressed the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp’ rally, where he asserted that the saffron party will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year’s elections.