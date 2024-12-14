Mamata Banerjee congratulates Bengal students for Statistical Service Success

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated Sinchan Snigdha Adhikary and Biltu Maji who topped the Indian Statistical Service examination, stating that her government’s emphasis on encouraging students for national-level competitive tests was yielding results.

Banerjee said students from West Bengal were showing improved performances in the civil services examinations, and they will lead the Indian bureaucracy.

“Glad that this year the first and the second positions in the UPSC-conducted prestigious Indian Statistical Service examination have been won over by two boys from Bengal. While I congratulate the two successful winners, Sinchan and Biltu, I note that our emphasis on encouraging our children for all-India competitive examinations has been yielding concrete results,” she said in a post on X.

“Our students are showing improved performances in IAS and IPS examinations, too. The Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre of the state government has already become a centre of attraction for young and ambitious students who want highly subsidised top-grade support for these examinations. They will lead Indian bureaucracy again,” she added.

The results of the Indian Statistical Service examination, held from June 21 to 23, were declared on Friday. While Adhikary secured the top spot, Maji was second.