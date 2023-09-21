Mamata Banerjee to meet Lulu Group officials in Dubai

The Lulu Group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies, is keen on investing in West Bengal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 21st September 2023 3:14 pm IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior officials of the Emirati-based multinational conglomerate the Lulu Group in Dubai on September 22, a senior state government official said on Thursday.

The Lulu Group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies, is keen on investing in West Bengal and has requested a meeting with Banerjee during her visit to Dubai, he said.

“There is a meeting between Mamata Banerjee and officials of the Lulu Group in Dubai on Friday. There are possibilities of discussion on the company’s plans to invest here in the state,” the bureaucrat told PTI.

Talking more about the matter, the official said that the state government is keen on welcoming the UAE-based Lulu Group to invest in the retail business and building manufacturing units in West Bengal.

“The group may be given a proposal to set up a big food processing unit. They may also be given offers to invest in the retail business here,” the official said.

In case the company invests in West Bengal there will be a huge number of employment opportunities generated here in the state, he opined.

This June, Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said that they will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years.

The UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Ali also said, adding that his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

