‘Hijab Bill’ passed in Iran, women to face 10 yrs in prison for violation

Tehran: Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday, September 20, passed a bill toughening penalties for women violating dress code, Iranian media reported.

The ‘Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity’ bill has been approved for a three-year trial period after 152 votes in favour, 34 against and seven abstentions.

نمایندگان مجلس با «اجرای آزمایشی» قانون جدید حجاب اجباری به مدت سه سال موافقت کردند



این لایحه در کمسیون قضایی تصویب شده و شورای نگهبان باید مصوبه این کمیسیون را تایید کندhttps://t.co/pgDw3qDHcr pic.twitter.com/0z9gUAcUhv — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) September 20, 2023

Women who fail to wear appropriate clothing in collaboration with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups, or organizations may face five to 10 years in prison.

If the hijab is being mocked on social media platforms, leading to a fine and a two-year ban from leaving the country.

Businesses or business owners who provide services to women without the hijab are also subject to travel bans.

Female drivers not adhering to proper hijab face fines of 500,000 Iranian Tooman.

بر اساس مصوبه نمایندگان مجلس برای طرح حجاب اجباری که به مدت سه سال آزمایشی اجرایی می‌شود،‌ وسایل نقلیه‌ای که راننده، راکب یا سرنشین آن حجاب اجباری نداشته باشد، از سوی ماموران فراجا ۵۰۰ هزار تومان جریمه می‌شوند. این حکم شامل تاکسی‌ها و مسافربرهای اینترنتی هم می‌شود. pic.twitter.com/WEJIHK6Wkg — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) September 20, 2023

According to reports in the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the bill still needs the approval of Iran’s Guardian Council.

The bill comes after months of protests last year across the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Following a crackdown by the government, numerous Iranian women have persisted in disobeying the country’s dress code by going out in public without the required headscarf.