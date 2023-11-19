Mamata demands Railways give priority to safety of passengers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded that the railways give more attention to the safety and security of travellers and roll back the dynamic pricing of train tickets.

Banerjee, a former Railway minister alleged that train fares were sometimes higher than flight tickets.

“Sad to find that railway passenger fares are steeply increasing and even in Suvidha trains the fares are sometimes higher than air fares!! Where will common people go in case of emergencies?!,” she posted on X handle.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2023

“Fare hike must be curbed and reduced! And attention must be given to safety and security issues,” she said.

Talking on the number of rising railway accidents in the country, Banerjee also questioned why the anti-collusion devices and other anti-accident measures which she had introduced during her tenure as Railway Minister, were not used to keep a check on mishaps.

“During my tenure as Railways Minister, I had introduced anti-collusion devices and other anti-accident measures! Why are they not being used to avert the increasing number of train accidents, while anti-people fare regime continues unchecked?!.”