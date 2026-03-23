Mamata pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, March 23, paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on their death anniversary, observed as Shaheed Diwas.

In a post on X, she said, “Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on the anniversary of their martyrdom.”

Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on the anniversary of their martyrdom.



​Their courage remains the bedrock of our democratic values.



On this Shaheed Diwas, we pledge to uphold the ideals of justice and freedom they fought for. Their… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 23, 2026

“Their courage remains the bedrock of our democratic values. On this Shaheed Diwas, we pledge to uphold the ideals of justice and freedom they fought for. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Jai Hind!” she added.

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Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British on March 23, 1931 in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case. The day is observed as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ to honour their martyrdom.

All three revolutionaries were under 25 years of age at the time of their execution.