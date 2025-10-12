Mamata to visit natural disaster-hit north Bengal again to oversee relief ops

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Sunday again visit natural calamity-hit north Bengal to oversee the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work, officials said.

She will also hold a series of administrative meetings to expedite assistance to the affected families, they said.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in landslides and floods in the northern districts of West Bengal since October 4, following heavy rain.

Banerjee was in north Bengal for four days since October 5 to oversee the relief work.

The CM will, during the day, visit Hasimara in Alipurduar district, where she will chair a high-level review meeting before touring multiple districts, including Darjeeling, to assess the extent of the damage, the officials said, adding she is expected to stay a few days in the region.

Officials said a preliminary assessment report has been prepared, indicating that around 12,000 houses have been damaged, of which nearly 6,000 have completely collapsed in the disaster.

The figures are, however, yet to be officially confirmed or released, they said.

The chief minister had earlier announced financial aid for all affected families and directed district authorities to disburse assistance with “wartime urgency.”

Relief camps have been set up in several areas, providing cooked food and temporary shelter to displaced residents.

The state administration has also restored road connectivity in most locations where transport links were disrupted due to the calamity, officials said.

Banerjee has instructed officials to prioritise rehabilitation efforts and complete damage assessments swiftly.

The BJP mocked the chief minister’s visit, with Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, sharing a video on Saturday, claiming that police personnel were busy arranging and displaying party flags along the roads instead of focusing on relief work.

Opposition parties have launched fundraising drives to support victims of the north Bengal disaster.

Senior CPI(M) leader Biman Bose was seen collecting funds in Belgachia in Kolkata, where he indirectly blamed “unregulated and rampant construction” in the hills for aggravating the loss of lives and property.

The BJP-controlled Lebutala puja committee has also been collecting donations from local markets for relief efforts.