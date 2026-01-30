Mamnoor Airport in Warangal to be completed in 2.5 yrs: Union min

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday, January 29, said the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal is targeted for completion within two-and-a-half years, marking a major step toward improving air connectivity in North Telangana.

The proposed airport will feature a 2,500-metre runway, a modern terminal building, an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and comprehensive firefighting and security infrastructure.

The terminal will be designed to reflect the architectural heritage of the Kakatiya era, the minister said.

Telangana govt hands over land acquisition docs to Centre

The Telangana government formally handed over land acquisition documents for the project to the Union Minister at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Konda Surekha, along with several public representatives, were present.

Congratulating the state government, the Union Minister said the timely completion of land acquisition demonstrated strong coordination between the Centre and the State, and would help fast-track the project.

వరంగల్ చారిత్రక కీర్తిని అంతర్జాతీయ స్థాయికి తీసుకెళ్లే దిశగా ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వం అడుగులు…



వరంగల్ మామునూరు విమానాశ్రయ పునరుద్ధరణకు 300 ఎకరాల భూమిని కేంద్ర విమానయాన శాఖకు అప్పగించిన ఈ రోజు తెలంగాణ విమానయాన చరిత్రలో సువర్ణాక్షరాలతో లిఖించదగ్గ రోజు.



1930లో నిజాం కాలంలోనే నిర్మితమై,… pic.twitter.com/ImV89N2pL5 — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) January 29, 2026

Deputy CM highlights Mamnoor Airport’s historical importance

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the historical importance of Mamnoor Airport, noting that it was once among the prominent airports in South India before Independence. Reviving it, he said, would help restore Warangal’s historical and economic prominence.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the project fulfilled a long-pending aspiration of the people of Warangal and added that airport proposals for Kothagudem and Adilabad had already been submitted to the Centre.

Minister Konda Surekha reiterated the state government’s vision of developing Warangal as a growth centre and a prospective second capital.

Total land extent of airport at 949 acres

The airport now has a total land extent of 949 acres, following the acquisition of an additional 253 acres. Officials said the completion of land acquisition is expected to significantly accelerate construction work.