Man absconding for three decades nabbed by Telangana CID

Yellaiah was apprehended from an Agraharam in Rajanna Sircilla Dist.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th May 2023 9:35 pm IST
Telangana cops launch new practices to make DCRB more efficient
Telangana Police logo.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) caught one person who was absconding for three decades and arrested him. Cheeti Yellaiah had been absconding since 1989 after a case was booked against him for allegedly committing a dacoity at Sircilla police station, then under the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Non Bailable Warrants are also pending against him. As per instructions of Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Addl DGP (CID), Telangana special teams for execution of NBWs led by sub-inspector A. Srinath visited the Rajanna Sircilla district and traced the accused.

Yellaiah was apprehended soon after from an Agraharam in Rajanna Sircilla Dist.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th May 2023 9:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button