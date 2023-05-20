Man absconding for three decades nabbed by Telangana CID

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) caught one person who was absconding for three decades and arrested him. Cheeti Yellaiah had been absconding since 1989 after a case was booked against him for allegedly committing a dacoity at Sircilla police station, then under the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Non Bailable Warrants are also pending against him. As per instructions of Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Addl DGP (CID), Telangana special teams for execution of NBWs led by sub-inspector A. Srinath visited the Rajanna Sircilla district and traced the accused.

Yellaiah was apprehended soon after from an Agraharam in Rajanna Sircilla Dist.