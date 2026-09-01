Man accused of Congress leader’s murder dies in Warangal

The deceased, Jannu Madhu, was one of the accused who murdered Congress leader Adupa Mahesh in Vardhannapet constituency. Madhu died during treatment at a hospital.

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Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
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Hyderabad: A man accused of murdering a Congress leader died at a hospital in Telangana’s Warangal on Tuesday, September 1.

The deceased, Jannu Madhu, was one of the accused who murdered Congress leader Adupa Mahesh in Vardhannapet constituency. Madhu died during treatment at a hospital.

Mahesh was murdered in July when Madhu had allegedly called him to resolve the issues between them. Before his death, Mahesh gave a statement to the police that Madhu poured petrol on him and set him alight.

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Following Mahesh’s death, Gessugonda police had registered a murder case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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