Man accused of sexual assault on train to Hyderabad sent to judicial custody

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man convicted of raping a minor girl on a train in Hyderabad has been sent to 45-day judicial custody.

The incident occurred on April 3 when the accused Santosh Kumar raped the minor girl who is a student of class 8. Following the incident, passengers caught hold of Kumar and he was arrested by the police when the train reached the city.

Kumar, was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to 45 days in judicial custody.

According to the police, Kumar, a native of Bihar, had boarded the train at Darbhanga and was seated on the berth in front of the victim’s family.

Police said that the victim apparently sensed trouble and informed her father who shifted her to the upper berth.

The victim woke up at around 2 am and went to the toilet. Kumar followed her inside, locked the door, and sexually assaulted her. He also filmed the assault, according to the railway police. The victim’s parents were asleep at the time.

Police said Kumar had previously worked as a ward boy at a private hospital in Begumpet two years ago. Secunderabad GRP police transferred the Zero FIR they had registered against Kumar under the POCSO Act and the IT Act. They also handed over Kumar’s confession statement, the victim’s medical examination reports, and technical evidence to the Itwari GRP for further investigation.

“We have checked with the State Crime Record Bureau and did not find any criminal cases against Kumar in Telangana,” a police official said. “We have requested Bihar police to cross-check the accused’s criminal background and inform the Itwari GRP,” the railway police added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the DGP and DG, SP GRP-RPF, demanding that non-bailable charges be filed against the accused and has sought an action-taken report.